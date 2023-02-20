A Ukrainian soldier taken prisoner near Avdiivka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) said on Monday, February 20, that British and Canadian officers, as well as other specialists, serve in the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU).

He noted that during his service he met Canadians and British near Kherson. According to him, they, for the most part, worked with the Marine Corps.

“I had to cross paths with Canadians near Kherson, accompanied by engineers. And with the British. They mostly worked with the Marines, ”said the prisoner of war “RIA News”.

He also added that the conditions in which the NATO military were located did not allow for the quick and effective training of Ukrainian fighters, so foreign military personnel were directly involved in the hostilities.

In addition, the prisoner of war noted that recently more and more Ukrainian military began to travel abroad to undergo training there.

“I met the guys, they went to the UK to study. If he didn’t serve, they teach the simplest things so that a person knows how to handle weapons, ”said the prisoner of war.

On the same day, Andrei Marochko, a retired lieutenant colonel of the People’s Militia of the LPR, was on the same day. stated that a group of Polish mercenaries had arrived near Kremennaya in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR).

Before that, on February 14, Marochko reported that mercenaries from Western Europe and Poland were arriving at Ukrainian units in Kharkov and the region. According to him, transportation to military units is carried out on civilian buses with European license plates.

Earlier, on January 29, military analyst Alexander Mikhailov told Izvestia that mercenaries from at least 50 states are working together with the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU). According to him, most of all in the contingent of mercenaries are Poles, in second place are Romanians.

On January 19, The Washington Post reported that between 1,000 and 3,000 foreign mercenaries were taking part in the fighting on the side of Ukraine. It is noted that foreign fighters attract attention in the West, especially when they are killed or captured. In this case, a lot of uncomfortable legal, moral and political questions arise for the Ukrainian authorities and the governments of the volunteer countries.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine against the backdrop of a Russian special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made by Russian President Vladimir Putin against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by Ukrainian forces.

