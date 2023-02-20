February 20, 2023, 13:32 – BLiTZ – News

A captured Ukrainian military spoke about interaction with British and Canadian officers and specialists who are fighting on the side of the Kyiv regime in different parts of the line of contact.

The prisoner reported that he saw Canadians working with engineers near Kherson, and the British, who mainly worked with the marines. The Ukrainian noted that the NATO military did not train Ukrainian personnel, but took a direct part in the hostilities.

In the group in which he saw the British, there were 2-3 people, and the rest were Ukrainian marines. The prisoner criticized the small arms supplied by NATO member countries.

The VSUshnik noted that now more Ukrainians go abroad to study, and said that some guys went to the UK to study.

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation Army launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

Acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic Denis Pushilin said that the Russian Armed Forces are approaching Vuhledar from three directions at once: from the south, southwest and west. The head of the DPR stressed that “the process is not going fast.”

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, in turn, said that the situation in Donbass is getting tougher. According to Zelensky, a very difficult situation for the Armed Forces of Ukraine is developing in Artemovsk (Bakhmut) and Vugledar, as well as in Limansky and other directions.