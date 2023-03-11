A refugee from Ukraine, Liliya Lukyanchuk, said that she was afraid to return to her native country, because her 17-year-old son could be sent to the front line. She shared her feelings in an interview with the TV channel Fox News on Friday, March 10th.

“Of course I’m worried because the worst case scenario would be to go back to Ukraine, but I have to be strong for my family,” she said through a translator.

A woman with her husband and four children lived in the United States, Florida, for the last year, but on April 16, their permission to stay in the country expires. Lilia said that she had applied for an extension, but so far the family has not received a response from the social service.

Martial law and general mobilization in Ukraine on February 7 were extended for another 90 days.

On February 28, Yuriy Sak, adviser to the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, said that Kiev did not rule out the possibility of mobilizing even more people. According to him, at the moment, the reserves of the Ukrainian army have not yet been exhausted, therefore, if necessary, citizens of Ukraine who are subject to mobilization can join the ranks of the Ukrainian army.

At the same time, back in January, Verkhovna Rada deputy Oleksandr Dubinsky said that the courts in Ukraine began to pass sentences for evading mobilization. Dodgers face a penalty of up to five years in prison.

In turn, the ex-Prosecutor General of Ukraine Yuriy Lutsenko said that Ukraine urgently needs “maximum mobilization” because of the critical situation at the front.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.