Ukrainian refugees complained about the backwardness of Canada

Ukrainian refugees who chose to live in Canada now regret their choice. On February 16, writes the publication “Strana.ua”

It is noted that many refugees see Canada as a “backward” country in terms of technological developments introduced into everyday life. So, the Ukrainian admitted that, having arrived in Canada, she seemed to be back in the 90s.

The woman clarified that she was not satisfied with the too slow course of life here. This also applies to polyclinics, where, in order to get an appointment, you need to wait in line for quite a few hours.

Another refugee complained about the size of the tip, which, according to her, must be left in establishments, as well as couriers and taxi drivers.

Another migrant advised against going to Canada because of high prices, difficulties in getting a job even with knowledge of the language. At the same time, not knowing the language, a refugee can only become a janitor, whose salary is very difficult to live on.

The material states that some Ukrainians moved to Canada after Ottawa’s statements about supporting refugees. However, in reality, the money raised by the government did not last long, and you have to look for housing and work on your own.

Earlier, on February 16, the Austrian edition of Exxpress spoke about the pastime of Ukrainian refugees, who, despite the hostilities at home, prefer to actively relax in ski resorts. There, vacationers are offered various types of leisure activities, from skiing to saunas and spas, and a lift ticket to the slopes costs €33 per day.

It is noted that today there are 90 thousand Ukrainian refugees in Austria, and the government of the country has already allocated €85 million to Kyiv.

In addition, on this day it was reported that the results of a survey by the Openfield research group showed a decrease in the level of approval of accepting refugees from Ukraine among Poles. According to official figures, since February 24, 2022, about 10 million people have crossed the Polish-Ukrainian border. Almost 1.5 million of them still remain in Poland.

On February 15, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) reported that since February last year, 8,071,673 people from Ukraine arrived in Europe.

According to the UN Office, Russia received the most Ukrainians – 2,852,395. The second on the list is Poland (1,563,386), followed by Germany (1,055,323), the Czech Republic (489,865), Italy (169,837), Spain (166,832). ), United Kingdom (161,400), Bulgaria (152,515), France (118,994), Romania (113,086), Moldova (108,885) and Slovakia (107,199). In other countries, the number of entrants does not exceed 100,000.

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

