The authorities have ordered Ukrainian refugees to partially pay rent in Poland from March 1. This is a blow to the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky – such a characteristic of the new rules British newspaper Express on Thursday, March 9, headlined material with a list of requirements for Ukrainians.

The allocated funds in the amount of €123 million from the EU fund for asylum, migration and integration were not enough for Poland, which has received a record number of Ukrainians since the start of the special operation. According to the publication, about 500,000 refugees arrived in the country and the government said it could no longer pay for the 80,000 Ukrainians who are still in Poland.

“Since the beginning of March, Ukrainian refugees have been asked to pay half of their housing costs on their own. Those who stay in Poland for more than 120 days and live in shared housing must pay half the cost of living, but not more than 40 zlotys (about 700 rubles. – Ed.) per day, ”the Daily Express says.

At the same time, the new rules do not apply to children, pensioners, pregnant women, single parents, families with children under the age of 12, and persons who are in a particularly difficult financial situation.

“From May, refugees will have to pay 75% of the cost of living themselves if they stay in Poland for more than 180 days. The upper limit is 60 zlotys (about a thousand rubles. – Ed.) per day, ”the newspaper writes.

The article also notes that Ukrainians who have arrived have benefits from the state in the form of free travel and medical care, and many receive monthly child benefits in the amount of 500 zlotys (about 8.5 thousand rubles).

The day before, it was reported that the Polish authorities unreasonably paid about 2 million zlotys (more than €427,000) to Ukrainian refugees and demanded the return of benefits, since people should not have received money if they immediately left the country. So far, only 35.3 thousand zlotys ($8 thousand) have been returned

In February, it was reported that the level of acceptance of refugees from Ukraine in Poland was falling significantly. Now it is 67% – the lowest result for the year.

According to Senator Aleksey Pushkov, the “fabric of solidarity” will thin out over time and the attitude towards refugees in Poland will become even worse.