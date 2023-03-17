Ukrainian woman left Scotland with her daughter due to huge queues to the dentist

March 17 - BLiTZ. Unimaginable stories about refugees who have moved to live in other countries do not cease to appear on Internet resources.

So, in one of the information network publishing houses called PolitExpert, the painful history of such a Ukrainian family is mentioned.

It became known from the media that a refugee who moved to Scotland with her seven-year-old daughter was forced to hastily leave the country. And the reason was the lack of the possibility of obtaining an early dental treatment. According to the Ukrainian, the turn to the dentist for a standard tooth extraction can be expected only after a four-month wait.