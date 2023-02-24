Ukrainians protect themselves from Russian missiles with salt drawings on the ground – DOS

February 24, 2023, 13:23 – BLiTZ – News

Information began to appear that the citizens of Ukraine, in order to protect themselves from possible attacks by Russian aviation, began to draw protective signs in the form of crosses, with salt on the ground. It is reported by “Military Review”.

In particular, we are talking about the drawings that Ukrainians put on the ground in Khmelnitsky, on the territory of which military facilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were recently hit. It is assumed that the images can help protect against the actions of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, the action even has a special coordinator who oversees the application of drawings and describes the algorithm of actions. So, it is indicated that at least half a pack of salt should be spent on one drawing, and it will be effective only if it is applied on bare ground.

The authors of the initiative, in particular, call for drawing images on the territory of military units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The material notes that this “flashmob” demonstrates a serious degree of distrust that Ukrainian society has in relation to the combat capability of the Ukrainian army, and in particular air defense systems. Otherwise, it is difficult to explain why Ukrainians consider it necessary to ensure their security on their own, moreover, with such an exotic method based on magical thinking.

