People with Ukrainian flags in their hands attempted to disrupt the rally, which was held in support of the residents of Donbass in the Spanish community of Catalonia. The organizer of the rally, Yelena Yevdokimova, told the TASS news portal the details of this.

The Walk of Angels demonstration, which was dedicated to the children who died in the DPR and LPR, was held in Girona on Saturday, February 25. Three dozen people took part in the event. They brought four large photographs of the dead and told the locals about the atrocities of the Ukrainian army.

“This time Ukrainians came with flags, they tried to interrupt They tried to take the floor, interrupted the speakers,” Evdokimova said.

The woman noted that thanks to law enforcement officers managed to do without clashes.