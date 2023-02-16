Ukrainians were detained while trying to get to Romania on an air mattress

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine detained four men who tried to get into Romania on an air mattress. The department announced this on February 16 in its Telegram.

“On an air mattress abroad. Four desperate people were detained on the border with Romania, while preparing the mattress for the “crossing” across the Prut River, ”the message says.

The border between Ukraine and Romania along the Prut River passes through a small area in the Chernivtsi region.

Earlier, on February 7, the State Border Service of Ukraine announced the arrest of 13 men who intended to illegally cross the border with Romania. They were going to cross the border on foot in one of the mountainous sections of the Carpathians.

Currently, the departure of men aged 18 to 60 from Ukraine is prohibited due to martial law.

On February 1, the head of the personnel department of the headquarters of the command of the ground forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), Colonel Roman Gorbach, said that citizens of Ukraine liable for military service who are limitedly fit for service can be called up as part of mobilization.

At the end of January, Verkhovna Rada deputy Oleksandr Dubinsky said that the courts in Ukraine began to pass sentences for evading mobilization. Dodgers face a penalty of up to five years in prison.

