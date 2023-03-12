Ukrenergo: Emergency power outages applied in Kharkiv

March 12 - BLiTZ. Emergency power outages are applied in Kharkiv after the Russian missile attack on Thursday, March 9, about this <a rel="nofollow" href="https://t.me/Ukrenergo/1978">reported</a> Ukrenergo company.

There has been no electricity in Kharkiv and Zhytomyr regions since the strike. On Saturday, March 11, power supply was partially restored, but the situation in Kharkiv remains difficult, the equipment is overloaded.

Recall that on March 9, the Russian Armed Forces delivered strikes against the infrastructure of Ukraine, including with hypersonic missiles “Dagger”, which cannot be intercepted.

Power outages in Kyiv canceled March 11, 2023 at 18:49

A special Russian military operation for demilitarization and denazification has been taking place in Ukraine since February 24, 2022.