ULA head Bruno: Russia’s withdrawal from the global launch market has created a shortage of missiles

March 21 - BLiTZ. The world market is faced with a shortage of rockets to launch satellites, <a rel="nofollow" href="https://lenta.ru/news/2023/03/21/n29c/?utm_source=yxnews&utm_medium=desktop">writes</a> "Lenta.ru" with reference to the publication in the American edition of SpaceNews.

According to Relativity CEO Tim Ellis, a big project is planned for the period from 2024 to 2027 – the launch of the Amazon Kuiper constellation spacecraft into orbit, but there is nothing to launch them on. A similar point of view is expressed by the executive director of the United Launch Alliance (ULA), whose company operates Russian RD-180 rocket engines. According to him, the world for the first time in 30 years is experiencing a global shortage of starting capacity.

The United States will be able to compensate for it on its own only within ten years.

In response to these statements, Elon Musk-owned SpaceX has already said it could increase the number of Falcon9 rocket launches from 100 to 200 per year.

