Umbhel village of Kamrej tehsil of Surat district became a smart village

Surat / Ahmedabad, 22 July (HS). In India, which is called the country of villages, villages are also becoming modern with time. Where smart villages made up of gram panchayats with pucca CC roads, pucca houses, CCTV cameras and internet services are also making a splash. One such modern village is Umbhel in Kamrej tehsil of Surat district. The pleasant atmosphere of the village attracts everyone as soon as they enter the village.

Umbhel village has facilities like smart primary school, library, clean roads, CCTV, garden, 24 hours drinking water facility, primary health center, bank, underground sewerage scheme. There is a website of the Gram Panchayat, in which the work done by the Gram Panchayat and the public participation and all kinds of social benefits being provided to the villagers are given. Forms are also provided for all the scheme assistance of the government.

Narrating the success story of the village, Upsarpanch Darshanbhai Patel says that Umbel village once lacked even basic facilities. Although many facilities have been started in collaboration with the government. Our Ubhel is an example of the prosperity of villages. Completely pure RO water is provided here. The villagers get RO water at a nominal rate.

The Gram Panchayat office has been renovated with public participation, as well as a building with state-of-the-art rooms for Nandghar and school for children who do not want to go home. He says that we are giving concrete shape to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s concept of progressive villages. Umbhel village was not like this earlier, in the last decade and a half many facilities have been acquired in the village. In future also we are committed to make Umbhel village more prosperous and more convenient with the help of the government.

Gutter connection in each house of the village

Taking full care of the cleanliness in the village, every house has been linked to the sewerage scheme. The Gram Panchayat ensures that the village remains pollution free by passing resolutions. The Panchayat here is doing the work of collecting garbage by going from street to street with a tractor. The collected waste is disposed off by putting it in a tank built outside the village.

Basic facilities like paver block, garden, anganwadi, well and street light have been provided in the village. The small village is clean and pollution free today. Villagers are following cleanliness to keep their village clean. The central and state government has taken interest in the development of the village, due to which this small village is now on the map of India as a smart village.

The waste management of the village is also excellent

Two types of dustbins are provided in every house of the village, dry waste and wet waste. Along with this, these two types of dustbins have also been kept in public places. Along with this, separate arrangements have also been made for vehicles for door-to-door garbage collection. Regular cleaning is done in the village. In addition, a water treatment plant has been constructed outside the village for liquid waste disposal. In which clean water is released after purifying the water. Due to this, an attempt has been made to increase the water level.

The village garden was enriched by including it in Amrit Sarovar

A beautiful garden has been constructed near Shri Satyagauchar Hanumanji Temple in the village. Children’s play equipment is also kept in it. In Amrit Sarovar, the work of beautification of the pond has been done by including the pond in the garden. People from far flung areas including Surat, Bardoli also come to see this garden. Along with this, flower plants have been planted in the middle of the village, due to which the beauty of the village has increased even more.

Plantation in 20 acres of Gauchar land

Every year large scale tree plantation is done to maintain good environment in the village. Plantation has been done on a large scale in 20 acres of grazing land of the village. In which plantation and maintenance is being done by Forest Department in 10 acres and PEPL (Palsana Enviro Protection Limited) in 10 acres. Along with becoming a source of income in the village by planting saplings in Gauchar land, the beauty of the village has also increased, plantation in Gauchar land has provided employment to the unemployed people of the village. With the help of the Forest Department, efforts are being made to make the infertile land green and benefit the Gram Panchayat.

Three schemes implemented by Gram Panchayat

Umbhel Gram Panchayat has started three schemes for the villagers, in which the first scheme is “Dikiri Mari Lakshmi ka Avatar”. Under this scheme, the parents of every girl child born in the village are honored at their home with a silver coin, certificate and a box of sweets. This scheme promotes Beti Bachao Abhiyan. Another scheme is “Harishchandra Taramati Antyeshthi Sahay” – which covers the cost of cremation and essentials for any villager who dies in the village. So that the person in whose house some inauspicious incident has happened, he gets some support. The third scheme “Niradhaar no Aadhaar.” In which financial help is given to the children studying in class 1 to 8 in the village and whose parents are not alive. This support supports the child in his or her education and helps the foster parent to support him or her.

village award

Umbhel village has received many awards so far, including Samras Gram Panchayat in 2006, Best Gram Panchayat in 2019, Best Performance in Covid and Golden Award. Recently the Chief Minister of the state Bhupendra Patel has declared Umbhel as a smart village. The villagers expressed their gratitude to the Chief Minister. Taking advantage of the good coordination of the schemes of the Government of Gujarat and the Government of India, the villagers established Umbhel village as a smart village.