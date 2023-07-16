Umesh Pal Murder Case: Bomber Guddu Muslim’s location found, UP Police and STF team engaged in investigation

Umesh Pal Murder Case News: The location of Guddu Muslim, who is absconding in the murder of Umesh Pal and his two security personnel in broad daylight in Prayagraj, has been found in Goa. Atiq’s henchman Guddu Muslim is feared to be staying in the hotel. Two security personnel including Umesh Pal were killed in the Prayagraj massacre. Guddu Muslim, shooter Sabir and Armaan are still absconding in this murder case. Prayagraj police became active as soon as Guddu Muslim’s location was found. At the same time, after getting the input, the police and STF team are engaged in the investigation. The Uttar Pradesh Police has issued a lookout notice against Shaista Parveen, accused in the Umesh Pal murder case, Guddu Muslim and wife of mafia Atiq Ahmed. The UP Police has already placed a reward of Rs 5 lakh each on Shaista Parveen and Guddu Muslim. Police has been searching for Shaista Parveen, wife of gangster Atiq Ahmed and shooter Guddu Muslim, who were killed after the murder of Umesh Pal in Prayagraj. Both the accused have so far managed to escape by dodging the police.

