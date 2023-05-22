Umpire Jatin Kashyap accused of violating anti-corruption code, got 14 days to reply

International Cricket Council (ICC) umpires of Bathinda on Monday after investigation of international matches held in 2022 Jatin Kashyap accused of violating the Anti-Corruption Code. The ICC did not disclose the events that led to Kashyap being charged under its anti-corruption code. Kashyap has officiated in district-level matches in Punjab but is not on the panel of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Jatin has two charges

Jatin Kashyap has been charged with failing or refusing without reasonable cause to co-operate with an Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) investigation into possible corrupt conduct under the ICC Code. “This includes failing to provide accurately and completely any information and/or documentation requested by the ACU as part of the investigation (whether as part of a formal demand in accordance with Article 4.3 or otherwise),” the ICC said in the statement. in) stay also.’

Information was also sought from the Punjab Cricket Association

The second breach relates to ‘obstructing or delaying an ACU investigation into possible corrupt conduct under the Code’. According to the statement, ‘This includes the concealment, tampering or destruction of any document or other information which may be relevant to that investigation and/or which may be evidence of the discovery of evidence of corrupt conduct under the Code. ‘ BCCI sources said that the ICC had sought information about the umpire from the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) in October last year.

Nothing to do with Punjab Cricket Association

PCA secretary Dilsher Khanna said the ICC’s charges against Kashyap have nothing to do with the game in the state. Khanna told PTI, ‘The allegations have nothing to do with Punjab cricket. It is clear from the release that he has been charged after the investigation of international matches. The ICC has given Kashyap 14 days to respond to these allegations. The ICC said Kashyap has 14 days from May 19 to respond to the allegations as per Rule 4.6.6 of the Code.