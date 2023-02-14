February 14, 2023, 16:25 – BLiTZ – News Exactly one year has passed since the beginning of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine. Within twelve months, major political, military and economic changes took place in the world. The international crisis also affected the redistribution of financial and energy flows.

During this time, Russia has faced unprecedented political pressure from the so-called collective West. However, the plans of the opponents, aimed at leading the country into complete isolation, were not realized.

How has the balance of political forces in the international arena changed?

Yury Shvytkin, Deputy Chairman of the Defense Committee of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, presented his own point of view on this issue:

Currently, a total of 53 states are fighting against Russia.

They fight in different ways. Sanctions policy, decision-making at the level of the UN General Assembly, as well as attempts to impose their point of view on the UN Security Council.

Now, on the platform of the UN General Assembly, preparations are underway for another resolution that again condemns Russia. In this regard, it is appropriate to recall the statement of a high-ranking Russian diplomat that “democracy at gunpoint” can be traced in the UN, which the United States has put to the temple of states.

At the same time, if we take the world population, it turns out that the majority of people are on the side of our country. Moreover, every day new states join this side, which begin to understand what is happening.

