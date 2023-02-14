UN experts doubt legality of US sanctions against Iran

UN experts have recognized the question of the legality of US unilateral restrictions against Iran as controversial. The corresponding statement was published on Tuesday, February 14, on site Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights of an international organization.

It is noted that Washington’s sanctions, in particular, limit access to life-saving medicines for Iranian citizens suffering from thalassemia. This disease is inherited, it affects the production of hemoglobins that regulate the life cycle and functioning of red blood cells. Without special treatment, the risk of complications, up to death, increases.

According to the UN, the Swiss pharmaceutical group Novartis and the French company Roquette Frères refused to supply Iran with drugs that regulate iron levels, as well as ingredients for the production of these drugs. It is assumed that the unwillingness to cooperate with Tehran is due to the fear of aggressive restrictions on the part of the United States, even if the supplies are not formally prohibited.

Representatives of the international organization appealed to the US authorities to develop an effective system of exceptions in the sanctions regime for humanitarian supplies and to remove any obstacles to cooperation for medical purposes. The UN recalled that every state must fulfill human rights obligations, including providing access to life-saving medicines.

On December 19, Iran’s permanent representative to the UN Amid Saeed Iravani said that the state agrees to hold a meeting at the ministerial level as soon as possible and discuss the restoration of the JCPOA. The diplomat stressed that “now the ball is on the side of the United States.”

US Ambassador to the UN Robert Wood, in turn, replied that the initiative is now on the side of Iran, since he, according to him, rejected all compromise proposals.

Earlier, on December 5, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov called on the United States to lift all illegal sanctions against Iran. According to him, such a step may be followed by a reciprocal unfreezing by Tehran of its voluntary obligations under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program.

