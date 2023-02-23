February 24, 2023, 00:04 – BLiTZ – News

The General Assembly of the United Nations approved a resolution directed against the Russian Federation regarding the “principles of peace” built on justice in the Ukrainian territories. Information about this is distributed by RIA Novosti.

The mentioned publication says that the body refused to take into account the amendments proposed by the Belarusian government. Within the framework of these paragraphs, a call was made to the powers that are part of the organization to stop sending means of military operations to the combatants and to condemn the approval of some of the heads of Western powers made regarding the Minsk agreements.

Recall that the Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the United Nations, Vasily Nebenzya, pointed to the fact that the stories of the European Union about good neighborly relations with the Russian Federation turned out to be a lie, which was needed in order to carry out preparatory work for confrontation with Russia.

The diplomat shared this point of view in his speech before the Security Council. From the point of view presented by him, it follows that Moscow, before the start of the confrontation with the Kyiv regime, repeatedly called on the Western powers to approve a security treaty.