March 21 - BLiTZ. UN Deputy Secretary General Farhan Haq reacted to Britain's plans to start deliveries of depleted uranium ammunition to Ukraine. The organization is seriously concerned about this prospect. Shoigu harshly criticized Britain's statement about the supply of depleted uranium shells to Ukraine March 21, 2023 at 19:46

Regardless of the party to the conflict, the UN is against such supplies. Projectiles with nuclear potential cause enormous harm to the environment and the people who will subsequently live there. A similar practice was in Iraq, where the number of cancer cases increased six times.

“We have voiced our concerns about the use of depleted uranium for many years because of the consequences that its use leads to,” Haq said.

Recall that Russia continues the special operation to demilitarize Ukraine, launched on February 24, 2022.