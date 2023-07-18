Uncle-nephew reached NDA meeting, Chirag Paswan touched Narendra Modi’s feet, PM hugged him

Patna. LJP (Ram Vilas) President Chirag Paswan and Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party President Pashupati Kumar Paras both reached the meeting of the National Democratic Alliance at Ashoka Hotel in Delhi. Everyone’s eyes were on uncle and nephew only. There was no dialogue between uncle and nephew, but before the meeting, Chirag Paswan greeted PM Narendra Modi by touching his feet. On this Prime Minister Narendra Modi also hugged Chirag Paswan. At the same time, PM Modi shook hands with Pashupati Nath Paras. By the way uncle hugged his nephew too. 4 parties from Bihar have participated in this meeting of NDA.

Formally announced to join NDA before the meeting

Even before today’s meeting, LJP (Ra) national president Chirag Paswan had formally announced to join the NDA. Talking to reporters, he had said that the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) is now a part of the NDA. Addressing the media, said that I had left NDA because of Nitish Kumar, not BJP. Once again with NDA. We have never compromised on the principles of the party. At the same time, it was said that only LJP (Ra) will contest from Hajipur seat. His uncle and Union Minister Pashupati Paras is the MP on this seat. He is not ready to leave Hajipur seat.

Was uncomfortable in alliance with Nitish Kumar

Chirag Paswan fiercely targeted Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during the press conference. He said that he never stays with anyone. Nitish only lives with the chair. On breaking the alliance in 2020, said that the role played by Nitish Kumar in the 2019 elections. She was totally wrong. He did the work of defeating each of our candidates. After this the churning started in our party that we should separate from the NDA. We were uncomfortable with Nitish Kumar in the NDA, so the alliance had to be broken.

After Paras, now Chirag’s party is also a part of NDA

In the midst of a war between the uncle and nephew for contesting the Hajipur Lok Sabha seat, both have agreed to sit together in the NDA meeting. After Pashupati Paras, now Chirag’s party has also become a part of NDA. On one hand, where Paras is not ready to leave Hajipur seat, on the other hand, just before the meeting, Chirag Paswan has made a big announcement and said in clear words that he will contest from Hajipur seat in any case. Chirag Paswan has said that he had met Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai in the past. During the meeting, we put our views in front of him. After this, talks were held on every issue with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda in Delhi.

uncle is and always will be

Chirag Paswan has decided to join the NDA only after a consensus is reached. Chirag Paswan said that the seat of Hajipur has been very important for him, which has been discussed within the alliance. There is no doubt that the candidate of his party will contest in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Chirag Paswan said that whether Pashupati Kumar Paras believes it or not, he is his uncle and will always be. After father’s departure, I have seen father’s image in him. He is elder in age and can say whatever he wants to say, two years have passed but never made any comment about him or younger brother. During this, Chirag Paswan also strongly attacked Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and said that the alliance in which Nitish Kumar will remain will be at a loss.

Ram Vilas Paswan did not trust Chirag

On the other hand, Chirag’s uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras and his brother MP Prince Raj have also clearly stated that they are not going to compromise on Hajipur and Samastipur seats. Paras says that Ram Vilas Paswan did not trust Chirag, so he was sent to contest from Hajipur by making him his successor. The political war between the two uncle-nephew has increased the problems of the BJP. In such a situation, reconciliation between uncle and nephew has become a big challenge for the BJP.