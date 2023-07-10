Uncle was jealous of nephew’s government job in Kanpur, thrashed brother and sister-in-law to death

Lucknow. A surprising incident has come to light from Kanpur district of Uttar Pradesh. In fact, a 70-year-old man killed his cousin-sister-in-law by hitting them with a hammer late on Saturday night. Police and forensic teams reached on the information of the incident and investigated the matter. And the police arrested the accused and sent him to jail. Please tell that the whole matter is related to Chirkhiri village of Mangalpur police station area of ​​Kanpur Dehat district.

The accused killed brother and sister-in-law

Mohan Lal Sharma of Chirkhiri village had disputes with his family members over property and other issues. When there was a quarrel in the house on Saturday night, Ramprakash Sharma (70) called Dial-112. The police reached the spot, but the police were asked to return citing a family dispute. Meanwhile, sometime during the night, Mohan killed his cousin Ramprakash and his wife Malti (70) after hitting them several times on the head with a hammer.

Kanpur: Governor said in education brainstorming program, make presentation from departments and improve education minister

The cousin was jealous of the government job of the son of the deceased.

Cousin Mohan had fled from the spot after executing the incident. In the morning, when the people of the house saw the dead bodies of the couple, there was a stir. IG Prashant Kumar told that there used to be conflict in the family every day. The accused has been arrested and sent to jail. The reasons for the incident are being investigated. It is being told that cousin Mohan was jealous of the government job of the deceased’s son. Son is posted in Etawah PAC.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=krERbwF1EsM)