Uncontrollable truck crushed mother, son and daughter-in-law in Motihari, all three died

Motihari. An uncontrollable truck ran over a bike rider mother, son and daughter-in-law in Sareh between Chalaha-Bhola Chowk of Banjariya police station. All three died on the spot. The incident took place on Thursday around 3 pm. The deceased include Laddu Alam (30), son of Sheikh Aklu of Gobri village, his wife Asma Khatoon (60), Patohu Sahibun Khatoon (26). After the incident, the driver left the truck and fled. Sand is loaded on the truck.

hundreds of villagers gathered

Laddu’s wife was pregnant. Was coming to the city by bike with his mother to show him to the doctor. Meanwhile, the uncontrollable truck crushed all three. Due to this, all three died on the spot. Hundreds of villagers gathered after the incident. Tried to catch the driver, but he could not be caught. On information, the police also reached with a team. The dead bodies were brought to Sadar Hospital for postmortem.

truck seized

Hundreds of villagers also reached Sadar Hospital. The villagers were deeply grieved by the death of three members of the family together. Laddu used to work in Uttar Pradesh. Cow dung came from Unnao on 15th June in Bakrid. Police Station President Prabhakar Kumar Pathak told that the truck has been seized. The truck owner is being identified from the registration number. Further action will be taken on receipt of the application.

Guddu was married a year and a half ago

The relatives told that Guddu got married a year and a half ago. Guddu was at number three among four brothers. Father and mother lived with him. Elder brothers Abu Laish, Lalbabu and Sher Mohammad live separately. There is chaos in the family after the incident.

Yesterday mourning in Guddu’s in-laws Siswa

Guddu was married in Siswa village of Banjariya police station. When the news of the death of son-in-law and daughter reached Siswa village, there was chaos. Mamti silence spread in the whole village. The whole family including Sahibun’s father and mother reached Sadar Hospital. Everyone started crying after seeing the three dead bodies. The people who had come from the village were engaged in consoling him.