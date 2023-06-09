Uncontrollable truck overturned on e-rickshaw in Bihar’s Bakhtiyarpur, six died, Chief Minister expressed grief

Patna, 09 June (Hindustan Times). A speeding truck suddenly overturned on an e-rickshaw near Lakhanpura on State Highway-106 in Lakhanpura of Bakhtiyarpur district on Friday afternoon. Four people died on the spot in the accident while two succumbed during treatment. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has expressed deep condolences on this accident.

The Chief Minister described the incident as very sad. Also prayed to God to give strength to the bereaved families to bear patience in this hour of grief. The Chief Minister has also given instructions for proper treatment of the people injured in this road accident. Also wished him a speedy recovery.

After being informed about the incident by the local people, the police reached the spot and admitted all the four injured to the hospital for treatment, from where the doctors referred them all to Patna. Police have sent the bodies for postmortem and are investigating.

According to the police, the deceased were identified as Ranjit Mishra (55) of Naya Tola in Bakhtiyarpur, Lalpadi Devi (55) of Gayaspur Mahaji and Kiran Kumari (24) of Kala Diyara area. Three others have not been identified. Four people have been seriously injured, who are undergoing treatment.