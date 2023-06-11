Uncontrolled private bus rammed into Lok Sabha Speaker’s convoy, three policemen injured

Jaipur, June 11 (Hindustan Times). A private bus driver hit the vehicle of police personnel escorting Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s convoy on Sunday afternoon near the Marwada Chowki railway underpass in Kaithoon police station area of ​​Kota district. Due to this, three policemen in the escort vehicle were injured. As soon as Om Birla came to know about the incident, all three were admitted to the MBS hospital in Kota from the ambulance running in the convoy.

Superintendent of Police Rural Kavendra Singh Sagar told that Malwa going from Mangrol to Kota was going to Kota by taking a private bus ride. Where suddenly the bus lost control near Marwara Chowki village and collided with the wall of Marwara Chowki railway underpass and hit the escort vehicle running behind the convoy of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla going on Etawah tour. Police constables Naveen, Mahendra and head constable Vijender who were in the escort vehicle were injured in the accident. He has been admitted to MBS Hospital in Kota, where he is undergoing treatment.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Shankarlal Meena said that due to the sudden accident, there was hue and cry among the passengers sitting in the bus. More than 50 passengers were present in the 52 seater bus. Fortunately, after hitting the escort vehicle, the bus stopped a short distance away. At the same time, the vehicle of the policemen did not overturn, otherwise a big accident could have happened. After the incident, there was chaos on the spot. The police have detained the bus driver and seized the bus. Passengers boarding the bus were taken to their destination by other means.