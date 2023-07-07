Uncontrolled truck collided with police patrol vehicle in Chhapra, Home Guard jawan died on the spot

Chhapra. Speeding took the life of a Home Guard jawan today in Saran district. A high speed uncontrolled truck hit the police patrol car from behind on Friday. In this road accident, a Home Guard jawan died on the spot, while two other jawans were badly injured. This incident happened near Jaso Sati Pokhara of Garkha police station area. The body of the Home Guard jawan has been kept in Sadar Hospital. At the same time, the treatment of the injured jawan is going on.

The team went on patrol

Regarding the incident, it is told that the police of Garkha police station of the district was patrolling in the morning. Three Home Guard personnel were sitting in the rear side of the vehicle. Then an uncontrolled truck came fast and hit the patrol car hard from behind. In this incident, Home Guard jawan Tarakeshwar Prasad (56 years) sitting in the vehicle died on the spot. At the same time, two other jawans were badly injured. Everyone was taken to Chhapra Sadar Hospital in a hurry. Where the doctors declared Home Guard jawan Tarakeshwar Prasad dead.

ongoing treatment of the injured

At present, two injured jawans are undergoing treatment in the hospital. After the incident, other people of the patrol vehicle of the police station chased and caught the said truck driver and Khalasi. Both have been taken into police custody. The relatives of the deceased Home Guard jawan have been informed. A large number of Home Guard personnel have reached Chhapra Sadar Hospital. Where the process of postmortem of the dead body of the deceased Home Guard jawan Tarakeshwar Prasad is going on.