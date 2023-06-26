Uncontrolled truck rams into hotel in Aurangabad, operator dies on the spot

Aurangabad. Many road accidents have happened one after the other in Bihar on Monday. The latest case is from Aurangabad. Here on GT Road, a speeding truck uncontrollably entered the hotel. During this, the hotel operator died due to the accident. However, as the truck stopped, the lives of other people were saved. The incident is of Madanpur police station area of ​​the district. The deceased has been identified as hotel operator Shashi Saav, a resident of Madanpur Bazar.

Truck was going towards Sherghati

According to eyewitnesses, the hotel operator had left the house to open his hotel located near the water tank in Madanpur Bazar, during which a truck going towards Sherghati on GT Road ran over it uncontrollably. During the accident, the truck collided with the shed of a house located on the side of the highway, breaking the guardrail of NH on the side of the road. During this, the truck driver applied brakes and the truck was saved from entering the house, otherwise more lives could have been lost. After the accident, the truck driver fled from the spot. After the accident, there was a long queue of vehicles on both sides of the spot, due to which a situation of road jam arose.

compensation demand

At the same time, after the accident, the local people informed Madanpur police station, as soon as the information was received, the police reached the spot. The police took the body of the dead hotel operator into custody and sent it to Aurangabad Sadar Hospital for postmortem. Zilla Parishad member Shankar Yadvendu has demanded compensation from the district administration for the relatives of the deceased. Madanpur police station president Shashi Kumar Rana said that the truck involved in the accident has been seized. After the postmortem, the dead body was handed over to the relatives. The matter is being investigated. The driver will be arrested soon.