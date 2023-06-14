Under-17 Asian Wrestling Championships: India ends campaign with seven medals

Bishkek, June 14 (Hindustan). India ended their campaign with one gold, three silver and three bronze medals on the final day of the Under-17 Asian Wrestling Championships here on Tuesday.

Ankush won India’s only gold medal of the day by defeating Iran’s Amirreza Ali Teymorizad in the 55kg freestyle. Ankush defeated Amirreza by VPO1 (winner without technical superiority but loser scores at least 1 point) 6-5.

Dhanraj Bharat Shirke lost to Ahora Farhad Khateri of Iran. Farhad defeated Shirke 11–0 at VSU (winning by technical superiority). Rupesh won another silver after losing to Iran’s Sam Reza Sayar in the 48kg freestyle final. Rohit lost to Japan’s Leo Akagi by VPO1, 7-6 and won the silver medal.

Tushar (60kg freestyle), Vinay (92kg freestyle) and Jaspuran Singh (110kg freestyle) won three bronze medals for India on Tuesday. With this, all 10 freestyle wrestlers for India won medals in the competition. India finished second behind Iran in the freestyle team rankings.