February 20, 2023, 21:27

According to RT, in the Soledar area, operational units of the National Guard of Ukraine and parts of the 46th Airmobile Brigade tried to reconnoiter the positions of the Russian army on February 16, but as a result of an unsuccessful attack, they were separated by artillery fire.

After a short battle, the brigade withdrew, and the units of the National Guard remained under shelling, unable to retreat without tanks and heavy infantry fighting vehicles.

As a result of the collision, at least 15 militants were injured, at least 10 were killed. Russian artillery destroyed two off-road vehicles, two armored vehicles “Kazak” were damaged by shrapnel.

It is reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine intended to conduct reconnaissance in force as a diversionary maneuver in order to disrupt the Russian advance, but the attack failed, as the Russian Orlan-30 drones detected the enemy convoy in advance.

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation Army launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

Acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic Denis Pushilin said that the Russian Armed Forces are approaching Vuhledar from three directions at once: from the south, southwest and west. The head of the DPR stressed that “the process is not going fast.”

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, in turn, said that the situation in Donbass is getting tougher. According to Zelensky, a very difficult situation for the Armed Forces of Ukraine is developing in Artemovsk (Bakhmut) and Vugledar, as well as in Limansky and other directions.