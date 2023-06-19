Underpass and elevated road being built to connect JP Ganga Path to Krishna Ghat in Patna, know when it will be completed

Patna. The connectivity work of JP Ganga Path to Krishna Ghat will be completed by December. For the time being, the work of giving connection will be done in one part between JP Ganga Path to Krishna Ghat. Underpass and elevated road is being prepared for this. This will facilitate people to reach Ashok Rajpath. Piling work has been completed along the ghat. Now the work of guard launching has to be done.

One part work will be completed by December

By December, after the completion of the connectivity work of JP Ganga Path to Krishna Ghat in one part, the work of the second part will start. A separate route will be prepared to reach the Ghat from JP Ganga Path. To go to the left flank on JP Ganga Path, people from Krishna Ghat will go straight, while to go to the right flank of the road, people will use the underpass.

Connectivity will be through elevated road

The work of providing connectivity near Krishna Ghat will be done by making an elevated road. For this, about 400 meters long elevated approach road is being prepared. Piling work has been completed to make elevated road. The source told that now the guard will be launched. First a part will be prepared and facilities will be provided to the people for commuting. This work will be completed by December. After this the work of the second part will be done. The source told that the facility of commuting will be provided by making an underpass. So that people do not face any problem in moving on the left and right flank of the road.

Trains will run on Patna’s JP Ganga path from July 15 to Gaighat, it will take only 20 minutes to travel from Digha

Service road will be built to connect with Ashok Rajpath

About 525 meters long service road will also be built to connect Krishna Ghat to Ashok Rajpath. About 2100 square meters of land has been received from Patna University for its construction.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qChZRgpEH_o)