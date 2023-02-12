Unidentified flying object spotted in eastern China

An unidentified flying object (UFO) has been spotted in eastern China’s Shandong province. This was reported on February 12 by the Global Times on Twitter.

“Local maritime authorities have announced that they have spotted a UFO in the waters near the coastal city of Rizhao and are preparing to shoot it down, reminding fishermen to stay safe through messages,” the report said.

Also on February 11, an unidentified object was seen in the airspace over Canada. The details and origin of the apparatus are established.

Canadian and US military forces shot down an aerial target over the Yukon Territory in the northwest of the country on the same day. The soldiers removed the wreckage of the device for further study.

In addition, on February 10, the US military spotted a balloon in the airspace over Alaska, after which they shot down the aircraft. The object was tracked for 24 hours and shot down on the US border with Canada – over the northeastern part of Alaska.

On the night of February 3, a huge balloon was seen in the sky over the States. The Pentagon then stated that it was a Chinese, presumably, intelligence apparatus. The next day, February 4, it became known that the ball was shot down. Later, the Pentagon said it examined the equipment on the balloon, establishing that it was used for intelligence gathering.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry, in turn, denied this assertion. The agency said in a statement that the purpose of the balloon is “civilian in nature.” The probe, in particular, was used for meteorological research. A serious introduction was made to Washington in connection with the incident. The ministry said the incident damaged relations between the two countries.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

WhatsApp

