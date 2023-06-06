Unidentified people cut 64 trees laden with mangoes in Ranchi, FIR lodged, tree was planted under plantation scheme

In Ormanjhi’s Chakla Panchayat, unknown people have cut down 64 trees laden with mangoes. All the mango plants were planted four years ago under the plantation scheme of MNREGA. Suresh Kumar Mahato, a resident of Basua Toli of the panchayat, had planted all the saplings. It is said that a total of 64 mango trees were cut down by anti-social elements. Suresh has complained about this to Ormanjhi BDO.

Here, after the complaint, on the instructions of the BDO, a team was constituted to investigate the matter. Assistant Engineer Vimalendu Shekhar, Panchayat Secretary Mahesh Bhuiyan, Junior Engineer Ravi Ranjan and BPO Deepmala Tirkey, included in the team, investigated it and submitted the report to the BDO. In the report, out of 152 mango trees, evidence of cutting of 64 trees has been found. In this case, BDO Vijay Kumar Soni has registered an FIR in Ormanjhi police station against the unknown for cutting the tree planted under MNREGA.

Were selling mangoes for two years:



Funds were provided by the government to Suresh Kumar for setting up a mango orchard under MNREGA in the year 2018-19. On 30 decimal land, the farmer worked hard and took care of the mango plants and started preparing and selling the fruit for two years. This year, as soon as the mango fruits were ready, anti-social elements carried out such incidents. Under the MNREGA scheme, Rs 3.20 lakh was sanctioned by the government. In this case, BDO Vijay Kumar Soni told that cutting trees is a big crime.