uniform civil code congress party sticks to its statement jairam ramesh pm modi avd | Movement on UCC intensifies, Jairam Ramesh said

Congress stands by its statement: Jairam Ramesh

Jairam Ramesh said, on Uniform Civil Code Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said, on June 15, the Congress party had issued a statement on the request of the Law Commission for comments on the Uniform Civil Code. We stand by our earlier statement. When there is a draft or discussion, we will definitely participate. As of now, all we have is the Law Commission’s public notice seeking public feedback on Uniform Civil. Former President Sonia Gandhi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Party General Secretary Jairam Ramesh, former Union Ministers Salman Khurshid, Randeep Surjewala and other leaders were present in the meeting.