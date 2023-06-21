Uniform Civil Code: Maulana Saifullah Rahmani said – unacceptable for Muslims, AIMPLB will try to stop

Lucknow: People are divided into two groups regarding the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). Where one side is terming it right, on the other side, questions are being raised continuously on this. Now Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, President of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), has said that the Uniform Civil Code is not in the interest of the country.

The President of AIMPLB said that this is harmful not only for the Muslims but also for the followers of all the religions of the country. He said that AIMPLB will try its best to stop the implementation of Uniform Civil Code through democratic means at every level.

Maulana Rahmani said that Uniform Civil Code is also not in the interest of the country, because India is a bouquet of different religions and different cultures and this diversity is its beauty. If this diversity is abolished and only one law is applied to them, then it is feared that national unity will be affected.

UP Weather Update: It rained heavily in many places in UP, relief from heat, know the latest updates about monsoon

He said that a Muslim who is bound to follow the rules of Shariat in matters of Namaz, Roza, Hajj and Zakat. Similarly, it is mandatory for every Muslim to follow the rules of Shariah in social matters like Nikah and Talaq, Khula, Iddat, Meeras, Vilayat etc.

Maulana Rahmani said that the proposed outline of the Uniform Civil Code before the government conflicts with Shariat’s family matters in many respects. In such a situation, it is absolutely unacceptable for Muslims from a religious point of view.

Maulana said that it is necessary to consider the point of view of different groups regarding personal law and this is the spirit of the Constitution. Maulana said that the Law Commission of India had issued a questionnaire for Uniform Civil Code a few years ago. The board had also filed a detailed reply. He told that a delegation of the Board had met the Chairman of the Commission and expressed its views, on which the Chairman had also appreciated the position of the Board.

He said that now again the Law Commission of India has released a questionnaire on its website on June 14 and has asked organizations and individuals to submit their views within a month i.e. by July 14.

Maulana Rahmani said that the Muslim Personal Law Board is preparing a comprehensive draft in consultation with various individuals and expert advocates and jurists, which will be submitted to the Law Commission.

Maulana Rahmani urged Muslim organizations, teachers, doctors, lawyers, social workers, religious leaders and especially women and religious and national organizations to protest against the Uniform Civil Code on the Law Commission of India website in maximum numbers following the board’s direction. I appealed to register my objection.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t_KVFlAay44)