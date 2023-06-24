Uniform Civil Code should be implemented soon: VHP

Raipur, 24 June (Hindustan Times). The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has welcomed the Law Commission’s reference on the ‘Uniform Civil Code’ (UCC) at its Central Management Committee meeting in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. VHP central working president Alok Kumar said on Saturday that the commission has invited views on the subject from all stakeholders. The UCC should be enacted soon after receiving and considering the suggestions of all sections of the Indian society.

He said that Article 44 of the Constitution directs all governments to ensure a uniform civil code for citizens throughout India. It is a matter of regret that the MPs and MLAs who take oath “to bear true faith and allegiance to the Constitution of India” have failed to bring a Uniform Civil Code for all the citizens of India in these 73 years of the Constitution.

The VHP leader also said that the Supreme Court of India in the Sarla Mudgal case emphasized the need to enact the UCC at the earliest. Several High Courts have repeatedly emphasized its need. The Court reminded that under Article 51A, it is a fundamental duty of all citizens to “promote harmony and the spirit of common brotherhood among all the people of India irrespective of religious diversities”.

All citizens in India are governed by common laws including criminal law, property, contract and commercial laws. He said there is no reason why family law should remain the only exception.

It cannot be denied that the personal laws of a religious community seriously violate the dignity, equality and other rights of women. His provisions regarding polygamy, divorce and succession date back almost 1400 years to modern times. Such practices violate the rights of women guaranteed by the Constitution. Similarly, the rights of children under the UCC also need to be protected. He hoped that the Law Commission would soon draft the UCC in line with constitutional values ​​by incorporating good practices from various sections of the society. VHP is hopeful of early implementation of Uniform Civil Code for all citizens of India.