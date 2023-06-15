Uniform Civil Code will be implemented in the country on your advice! Law commission sought opinion from people, send your suggestion

The Uniform Civil Code is being discussed in the country for a long time. It is described in the constitution, but it has not yet been implemented. Although many people in the country keep talking about implementing it. In this series, the Law Commission has said on Wednesday that it has decided to take a fresh look at the need for Uniform Civil Code (UCC). The Law Commission has also invited views of various stakeholders including members of recognized religious organizations as well as general public for this.

decision to renegotiate

It may be noted that earlier the 21st Law Commission had examined the issue and sought views of all stakeholders on two occasions on the politically sensitive issue of Uniform Civil Code. However, his tenure ended in August 2018. Subsequently, a consultation paper was released in 2018 on reforms to family law. At the same time, the commission said in a statement that after more than three years have elapsed from the date of issue of the said consultation paper, keeping in view the importance of the subject and various court orders on it, the 22nd Law Commission has taken a fresh look at the issue. decided to discuss.

opinion is sought

Significantly, the 22nd Law Commission has recently been given an extension of three years. It has started examining the issues related to the Uniform Civil Code after a letter was sent by the Ministry of Law and Justice. Accordingly, the 22nd Law Commission has once again decided to seek the views of people and recognized religious organizations at large on the Uniform Civil Code, the statement said. Interested people and organizations interested in this can give their views to the Law Commission within a period of 30 days from the date of issue of the notice.

Big success for NIA: PFI’s master weapon trainer Naushad Yunus arrested, the accused had made a new identity

what is uniform civil code lawSignificantly, the Uniform Civil Code has been mentioned in Article 44 of the Constitution. Under the Uniform Civil Code law, there will be equal law for every citizen living in India. In the Uniform Civil Code law, the same law will be applicable for all religions in marriage, divorce and division of land-property. This law will be a secular law, which will apply equally to all religions. At present, the personal law of Muslim, Christian and Parsi is applicable in the country. The debate about the Uniform Civil Code law has been going on for a long time. But it has not yet been implemented.

Courtesy of Language Input