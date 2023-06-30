Uniform Civil Code will soon be implemented in Devbhoomi Uttarakhand, tweet of CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

Uniform Civil Code i.e. UCC is being discussed all over the country these days. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami’s statement has come on the matter. He has said that after forming the government, we had taken the first decision of Uniform Civil Code. For this, we have formed a committee, in which the committee has made its compilation by talking to more than 2 lakh 20 thousand people. We are moving towards implementing it soon.

Tweet of CM Pushkar Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami wrote on his Twitter wall that as per the promise made to the people of the state today, on June 30, the committee formed to prepare the draft of the Uniform Civil Code has completed its work…Soon in Devbhoomi Uttarakhand #UniformCivilCode will be implemented…Jai Hind, Jai Uttarakhand!

As per the promise made to the people of the state, today on June 30, the committee formed to prepare the draft of the Uniform Civil Code has completed its work. Soon in Devbhoomi Uttarakhand #UniformCivilCode Will be implemented. Jai Hind, Jai Uttarakhand!

— Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) June 30, 2023



Uniform Civil Code drafted

Here, Justice (retd) Ranjana Prakash Desai gave information on the matter on Friday. He said that the draft of the proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC) for Uttarakhand has been prepared and work will be done to hand it over to the state government soon. Let us discuss here that the Uttarakhand government had constituted a committee of experts last year. Desai was made the head of this committee. Regarding the UCC, Desai said that the panel has prepared the draft keeping in mind all kinds of opinions and legal framework of selected countries including various legislations and uncodified laws.

After ‘AAP’ on Uniform Civil Code, now Uddhav Thackeray group also got support of Modi government

Justice (Retd) Ranjana Prakash Desai spoke to the media regarding the matter and said that I am very happy to inform you that the draft of the proposed Uniform Civil Code for Uttarakhand has been prepared. The report of the committee along with the draft code will be published soon and handed over to the Uttarakhand government.