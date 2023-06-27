unihertz jelly star world smallest phone price and features rjv

World’s Smallest Phone Unihertz Jelly Star Price and Features : In today’s time, when people look for a smartphone with the biggest screen and do not enjoy a phone smaller than six inches screen size, Unihertz company, famous for making mobile phones with unique design and size, has done a new feat. . Unihertz brand has introduced a smartphone named Unihertz Jelly Star running on Android 13, which is only 3 inches. It is one of the smallest smartphones in the world, whose size is as much as an ATM card. The design of this phone is transparent, which seems inspired from Nothing Phone 1. Let’s know the details of the price and features of this ultra-compact smartphone-