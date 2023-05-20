Union Home Minister Amit Shah bowed before Dwarkadhish, performed special worship of Thakorji’s Charan Paduka

Dwarka / Ahmedabad, 20 May (Hindustan Times). Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah bowed before Lord Dwarkadhish in Dwarka on Saturday and performed special worship of Thakorji’s Charan Paduka in the sanctum sanctorum. He then accepted the greetings of the local people. Earlier, he met Shankaracharya Sahajanand Saraswati of Sharda Peeth and took his blessings.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is on a two-day visit to his home state Gujarat on Saturday. He was received by dignitaries including local leaders at the Jamnagar airport. He will inaugurate and lay foundation stone of many projects. Apart from this, he visited Devbhoomi Dwarka. He will also participate in various programs in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar. Shah will lay the foundation stone for the permanent campus of the National Academy of Coastal Policing (NACP) at Okha in Devbhoomi Dwarka district on Saturday.

Shah will participate in four programs

Amit Shah will also e-inaugurate five coastal outposts, which are among the 18 such outposts being built between Medi and Jakhau in Kutch district at a cost of Rs 164 crore. Union Minister will participate in four programs on 20th and 21st in Gandhinagar.

On Saturday, Shah will attend a program where he will distribute sports material to children of a primary school in Borij village, officials said. He will inaugurate and lay foundation stones of various developmental projects of Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation and attend a cricket match organized in Gandhinagar (North) assembly seat.

Will start 320 buses

On Sunday, Amit Shah will inaugurate 320 State Road Transport Corporation buses and inaugurate the modern biological testing laboratory of Amulfed Dairy in Gandhinagar. On the second day of his visit, Shah will inaugurate a national convention of the Modi community in Ahmedabad. He will also inaugurate a gymnasium-cum-library in the city’s Naranpura ward and a redeveloped lake in Ahmedabad’s Chharodi village.