Union Home Minister Amit Shah did aerial inspection of cyclone affected areas

Ahmedabad, June 17 (Hindustan Times). Union Minister Amit Shah reached Bhuj in Kutch district on Saturday to assess the damage caused by Cyclone Biparjoy in 9 districts including Gujarat’s coastal region of Kutch. He did an aerial inspection of the affected area along with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. The Union Minister sought information regarding the loss from the officials.

Union Minister Amit Shah reached Bhuj on Saturday at 12 noon and from there reached the helipad of Jakhau Coast Guard. From here he made an aerial inspection of the affected areas of Kutch district. During this, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel was also with Shah. Information regarding the loss has been sought from all the agencies of the government.

After the aerial inspection, Union Minister Shah also reached the hospital to meet the affected people. He reached Mandvi Civil Hospital and met the affected people. Inquired about the recent news of the women giving birth during the cyclonic storm. During the aerial inspection, he was given an estimate regarding the damage caused to farmers and fishermen.

Earlier, the state government has announced to give cash doll to the people who have been shifted due to cyclonic storm Biparjoy. This amount will be given to everyone within the next three days. After the storm, the Chief Minister had already taken information regarding the damage from the collectors of all the affected districts through video conferencing. He shared all this information with the Union Home Minister.