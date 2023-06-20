Union Home Minister performed Mangala Aarti of Lord Jagannath

Ahmedabad, 20 June (Hindustan Times). Following the age-old tradition, Union Home and Cooperative Minister Amit Shah performed Mangala Aarti after visiting Lord Jagannath here on Tuesday, on the day of Ashadhi Duj. After this, Shah gifted development works worth Rs 73 crore in Ahmedabad.

On the auspicious occasion of Ashadhi Duj, Union Home Minister Shah inaugurated the garden prepared at New Ranip of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC). After this, he also inaugurated the railway flyover near Godrej Garden City in Jagatpur. Later, the People’s Park developed by CREDAI was inaugurated and Shah also performed Bhumi Pujan of Trimurti Hospital in Bavla.

On this occasion, Union Minister Shah discussed the International Yoga Day to be held on Wednesday and mentioned the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this. He said that the country is doing rapid development work under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. People are experiencing the positive change taking place in the country. There has been success in taking the development work to the villages of the country. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Minister of State for Industries Jagdish Vishwakarma were also present on the occasion. Local MLA Harshadbhai Patel, former MLA Arvindbhai Patel, Ahmedabad Municipal Standing Committee Chairman Hiteshbhai Barot, councilors and local citizens were present on the occasion.