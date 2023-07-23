Union Home Minister spoke to the Chief Minister of Gujarat regarding the flood situation

Gandhinagar, 23 July (Hindustan Times). Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Sunday and took stock of the flood situation at various places in the state. Apart from this, he also talked to Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena regarding the water level of Yamuna.

The Home Minister informed about this by tweeting and said that he spoke to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. Inquired about the flood-like situation prevailing in various parts of the State due to the recent heavy rains. A discussion was also held with Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena regarding the water level of Yamuna river. Adequate numbers of SDRF and NDRF teams are available to help those in need.