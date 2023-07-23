Union Minister Anurag Thakur presented the 8th and 9th National Community Radio Awards

New Delhi, 23 July (Hindustan Times). Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur presented the 8th and 9th National Community Radio Awards on Sunday. A two-day Regional Community Radio Sammelan has been organized at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said that Community Radio Stations play an important role in realizing the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mass movement through public participation. These radio stations take forward the role and efforts of All India Radio and keep their listeners informed in the event of a disaster.

Referring to the reach of radio in India, the minister said that 80 per cent of the country’s geographical area and more than 90 per cent of the population is covered by radio. The government is expanding this reach further. The auction of 808 channels in 284 cities under the third batch is a major step in this direction.

National Community Radio Award is given to those who do commendable work in the public interest in their area. The awards were given today on 23rd July in a program organized on the occasion of National Broadcasting Day. 12 awards were given in 4 categories for the 9th National Community Radio Awards. Award winning community radio station located in the states of Haryana, Bihar, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan and Tripura.