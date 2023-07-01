Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav inaugurated the new educational building of Yogda Satsang College, said this on environment

Ranchi: Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav inaugurated the new academic building of Yogda Satsang College on Saturday. After the inauguration, Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav inspected the new building. In this sequence, the Union Minister pointed out to increase greenery by planting saplings in the middle of the campus.

Only a better organization can bring improvement in the mind of a man.

Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav after duly inaugurating the program said that it is a privilege for him to be present at the formal opening ceremony of the building. The school which was conceived by Swami Paramhans ji, coincidentally the Government of India has sown the seeds of this. He further says that being the environment minister, two of the world’s biggest worries bother me. First is the environment and second is the mind of man. Improving the environment is in everyone’s hands, but only a better organization can improve the human mind.

The aim of the new education policy is all-round development

The new education policy of India is not only focused on making students very fast or going very far, but it also emphasizes on the all-round development of the students. In such a situation, the construction of such a school will change the future of the students and improve their studies in many ways. During this, Swami Swarnanand said that the soul of any educational institution is the students. In this way, the new state-of-the-art building made for the better development of the students will be very helpful in the studies of the students. The classroom has been prepared in such a way that the students can study in a better environment not only by staying in the classroom but also outside the classroom.

Seating arrangement for 1000 people in the multi-purpose hall

A multi-purpose room and a large auditorium have been constructed in the educational complex at Jagarnathpur. Arrangements have been made to seat 1000 people in the state-of-the-art assembly hall and multi-purpose hall. A room of 10,000 square feet on the first floor and a cubicle near 2,000 square feet will be used for teaching children. The 24 classes are divided into groups of 6-6 classes. The campus building has been constructed in such a way that ample sunlight and ventilation is available to the students. He can study by being close to nature.