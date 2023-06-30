Union Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras reached Giridih to attend the meeting of Ralojpa, will discuss these issues

Giridih: Union Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras reached Giridih to attend the state executive committee meeting of Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party. During this, Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras was warmly welcomed by LJP workers after reaching Giridih. After this, he paid tribute by garlanding the pictures of Bhagwan Birsa Munda and Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar and others. Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras will mainly hold a meeting on many other issues including organization expansion in the State Working Committee meeting.

Pashupati Kumar Paras garlanded the picture of Birsa Munda

After reaching the venue, Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras first paid homage to the pictures of Birsa Munda, Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar, late Ram Vilas Paswan, late Ramchandra Paswan. After this the welcome song was presented by the children of BNS DAV.

Organization will hold meeting on many other issues including expansion

Union Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras was given a grand welcome after reaching the stage during the program by wearing a garland of 101 kg. Apart from Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras, many leaders and workers including State President Rajkumar Raj were present on the occasion. Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras will mainly hold meetings on many other issues including organization expansion.

