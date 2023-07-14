Union ministers congratulated ISRO on the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3, said- historic day for every Indian

New Delhi, 14 July (Hindustan Times). The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) successfully launched the Chandrayaan 3 mission at 2.35 pm on Friday. Union ministers have congratulated ISRO on the success of Chandrayaan 3 mission launched from Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh, who was present at the launching program of Chandrayaan-3, said that it is a proud moment for India. He said that it is a historic moment for every Indian present in Sriharikota. We have become a part of this history. Jitendra Singh said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has made this possible by unlocking and enabling the space sector.

Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted that it is a moment of pride. Congratulations to Team ISRO on the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3. These special moments will always be remembered. He said that today every Indian is extremely proud. It is a historic day to be etched in the memory of the nation forever.

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur congratulated ISRO by tweeting that this is New India and the faith Prime Minister Narendra Modi has instilled in every Indian is truly remarkable. Under his leadership, even the sky is not the limit for our goals and ambitions. Every Indian is proud of these achievements. My best wishes to the team.