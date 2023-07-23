Unique collection of electricity meters showing changing technology of electricity consumption from year to year

Electricity Meter New Technology : Over the years, the changes in technology have changed the appearance of electricity meters to a great extent, but a government company in the electricity distribution sector in Indore has kept the electricity meters of different generations neatly till now. Presenting a glimpse of the evolution of electricity meters, this unique collection includes electromechanical induction meters that came into practice about six and a half decades ago to smart digital meters being installed in consumers’ homes these days.

From the year 1960 to 1990, the foreign meter of four kilograms was prevalent.

Awadhesh Sharma, Public Relations Officer of Madhya Pradesh Paschim Kshetra Vidyut Vitran Company, says that there is a collection of electricity meters in the laboratory of the company’s headquarters in the Pologround area of ​​the city, in which about 20 electricity meters of different generations have been preserved. The oldest meter in this collection is the electromechanical induction meter, he told PTI. This meter weighing about four kilograms was imported from abroad and was prevalent from the year 1960 to 1990.

Suspicion of tampering with metal and magnet meters

Awadhesh Sharma said that the company’s collection includes semi electromechanical meters, radio frequency based meters, SIM operated meters and meters with Bluetooth technology. He told that a large amount of metal and magnets were used in the manufacture of old generation electricity meters, due to which there was a possibility of tampering. Sharma told that in view of this deficiency, the use of metal and magnets in the meters of the next generations decreased and digital meters were made from fiber and other materials.

Now the era of smart digital meter

Sharma also told that the work of replacing old generation meters with new generation meters is going on in western Madhya Pradesh and so far about four lakh smart digital meters with state-of-the-art technology have been installed in consumers’ homes. He told that no employee is required to take readings of these meters and the details of power consumption of the consumers are automatically recorded in the control room of the power distribution company, on the basis of which bills are delivered to the consumers on the fixed date of the month.

Smart meter equipped with ‘Internet of Things’ increased revenue

For your information, let us tell you that telecom service provider companies are also installing smart meters in homes. Vodafone Idea Limited (VI) has joined hands with the public sector Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) for this. The company is working on a project to install 50 lakh smart meters in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. VI and EESL have entered into this partnership for advanced metering infrastructure project for electricity distribution companies in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. According to official information, due to smart meters equipped with ‘Internet of Things’, there has been a significant improvement in monthly meter readings. The installation of smart meters has also helped in improving the bill and collection efficiency, which has led to a huge increase in the revenue of the power distribution companies.