Unique method of liquor smuggling in Bihar, mafia used to provide such liquor to small businessmen

A state in Eastern India: An FIR has been lodged at the Chhata Chowk excise station on Thursday for recovery of 112 cartons of liquor from a godown near Army Canteen located on Gobarsahi Road in Muzaffarpur city. In this, liquor mafia Roshan Yadav of Mahua in Vaishali district, Ajit Kumar of Paru arrested with liquor from Godown and Rajan Kumar of Kudhani and Prabhakar Ranjan and Mukul of the city who run the liquor supply syndicate have been named as accused. Apart from this, two landlords who had given godowns on lease have also been made accused in the FIR. This has been confirmed by Product Inspector Abhinav Kumar.

Used to send carton of liquor hidden under the packet of Kurkure

Inspector Abhinav told that Ajit Kumar of Paru had taken the godown on lease on April 24. He had said that he would stock and supply the crisps. Liquor mafia Roshan Yadav of Mahua in Vaishali district used to order a truckload of liquor. Trucks were emptied inside the godown. Then, it was loaded into freight autos and sent to different parts of the city by hiding cartons of liquor under packets of crisps. Prabhakar Ranjan, Ajit, Rajan and Mukul used to take care of the responsibility of supplying the liquor from receiving the truck.

Muzaffarpur: 21 investors from different cities reached Bela Industrial Area, textile products will be sold globally

It is feared that liquor consignments were supplied to 20 mafias.

Although Roshan Yadav was in connection with the local liquor baron. Only after his arrest, it will be clear how many local businessmen are connected with the syndicate. Roshan Yadav had supplied liquor by ordering a truck even before this consignment was caught. When the consignment of the second truck arrived, the team of the product department came to know about it. On the basis of this, the team raided and recovered 112 cartons of foreign liquor from the godown. A cargo auto and a bike have been seized from the spot.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bv8R6ANtgBA) t)bihar liquor ban