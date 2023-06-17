Unique seeding machine that runs without fuel, sowing is possible on four acres of land in eight hours

Nagpur, June 17 (Hindustan). Shortage of laborers has become a big problem for agricultural work in rural areas. An engineer from Nagpur has found a solution for this. He has developed a unique seeding machine which runs without fuel. With this machine, sowing can be done on four acres of land in eight hours.

Mechanical engineer Omprakash Deshmukh of Nagpur district has made this sowing machine. This machine can be beneficial for small farmers. In rural areas, a day’s rent for a bullock is Rs.1500 and the wages for a bullock driver are Rs.500. As a result, farmers have to bear the expenditure of at least Rs 2000 per day during the sowing season. Despite spending so much, laborers are not available to work in the fields. Therefore, in the sowing season, small farmers suffer huge losses.

This machine of engineer Omprakash Deshmukh can be suitable for such farmers. A total of 30 types of seeds can be sown with this machine. It has a tank in which three kg of seeds can be kept at a time. Each seed has different discs according to its size. Continuous bending of farmers to sow causes diseases like back pain. To sow with this machine, one has to walk straight.

Sarki sowing machine is worth seven thousand rupees. It comes with a two tank seeder for sowing seeds and fertilizers simultaneously. Its cost is 10 thousand rupees. Farming is easy with this machine. This manual seed drill machine consists of 12 teeth.

Deshmukh said that it is beneficial for small farmers. Normally seven women are required for sowing in a day. If these women are paid at the rate of Rs 200 per person, the cost of three and a half acres comes to Rs 1400 per day. The total expenditure comes to around 7 to 8 thousand rupees. On the contrary, sowing machine is available for seven thousand rupees. The money spent on the machine is recovered within a year. You can also earn income by renting the machine to other farmers after your work is done.