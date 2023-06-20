United Nations Security Council needs India: Saba Korosi

New York, 20 June (Hindustan). United Nations General Assembly President Saba Korosi has said that today’s India is very strong. There is a need for a strong and better representative like India in the UN Security Council.

He said that the Security Council was inherited by us decades ago. Then India was not included in the powerful countries. The future will certainly be very different from the past. Today’s India is completely different. He is powerful. Full of amazing potential. Sabah Korosi said that the member states are of the view that the Council needs a better representative. In his (Saba Korosi) opinion, there can be no one better than India. India can contribute to the welfare of the world.

On Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attending the Yoga Day at the United Nations Headquarters, Korosi said that he had met Prime Minister Modi a few months back in New Delhi. He is a leader with vision and strategic thinking. He was very impressed by meeting him. Welcome to the United Nations, one of the world’s most respected leaders, Narendra Modi.