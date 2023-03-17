United States military equipment is being used to create tension with adversaries

March 17 - BLiTZ. The United States uses incidents involving its military equipment to create tension in the region. This opinion was voiced by analysts of the Chinese edition of Global Times.

One example is the crash of an American MQ-9 Reaper drone in the Black Sea.

“As the intensity of US military operations abroad increases, so does the frequency of provocations. Relations between the major powers have deteriorated, and communication mechanisms have been seriously affected,” the publication says.

It is noted that air crashes, collisions of military aircraft occurred in those states that the United States considers its enemies.