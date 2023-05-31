United World Wrestling condemns the detention of wrestlers

New Delhi, May 31 (Hindustan Times). United World Wrestling (UWW) on Tuesday issued a statement condemning the detention of wrestlers during their march to the new Parliament House on Sunday.

The country’s top wrestlers are protesting against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, accusing him of sexual harassment and demanding his arrest. They were marching to the new Parliament House on Sunday, after which they were detained by the Delhi Police. However, later all were released.

The UWW has also expressed ‘disappointment over the lack of results of the inquiry’ against the WFI chief and threatened to suspend the federation if the WFI elections are not held within 45 days.

The world wrestling body said in a statement, “The UWW strongly condemns the detention of the wrestlers and expresses its dismay at the lack of results of the investigation so far. The UWW calls upon the relevant authorities to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into the allegations.” urges.”

The statement further said, “The UWW will request further information from the 10A and the Ad-Hoc Committee of the WFI regarding the next Elective General Body meeting. shall be respected. Failure to do so may result in the UWW suspending the federation, thereby forcing the athletes to compete under a neutral flag. It is recalled that this year the UWW A measure has been taken in this situation by reallocating the Asian Championship to be held in New Delhi at the beginning of 2015.”

UWW further added, “United World Wrestling has expressed great concern over the situation in India, where wrestlers are protesting against allegations of misconduct and harassment by the President of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI). It is pertinent to note that the WFI President has been separated at an early stage and is currently not in charge.”

The statement further said, “The UWW will hold a meeting with the wrestlers to inquire about their status and safety and to reaffirm our support for a fair and just resolution of their concerns.”

Meanwhile, protesting wrestlers gathered in Haridwar on Tuesday to immerse their medals in the Ganges in protest against the WFI chief.

However, he did not immerse the medals and after talks with farmer leader Naresh Tikait issued a five-day ultimatum to the Center to act on his demand.